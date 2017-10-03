Sheffield United striker Ched Evans shows off dance moves and sings catchy Leon Clarke chant

Sheffield United star Ched Evans has come up with a new chant for Steel City derby hero Leon Clarke, whilst showing off his dance moves.

Clarke struck twice during the Blades 4-2 win away at fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday during the first Steel City derby in six years.

Ched Evans dancing - Credit: Instagram: leon_clarke09

The striker followed this up with another brace just four days later to help United beat Wolves 2-0 and go second in the Championship.

Clarke has been inundated with praise from supporters following his run of goals including, it seems, from his own teammates.

Fellow strike partner Evans has been so impressed by the forward's run of form that he's coined a catchy new chant for his teammate, complete with dance moves.

In a video uploaded to Clarke's Instagram page, Evans is filmed singing a chant to the sound of 'Rhythm is a Dancer.

The chant goes: "Leon is the answer, he can score from anywhere. Scores them with his right foot, scores them with his left foot, he even scores in the air. Ohh, he's a dancer!"

Not only does the striker belt out the chant with his best signing voice, he even throws in some dance moves for good measure.

The video will come as welcome viewing for Blades fans with his dance moves easing fears over his ankle injury.

Chris Wilder, the Championship club's manager, revealed in September that Evans is operating at around "70 per cent" of his ability after aggravating a long-standing ankle injury earlier this season.