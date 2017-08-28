Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp targeted with vile tweets about late son after two-goal display against Derby

Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United skipper, was targeted with vile tweets about his late son after his two-goal display against Derby County at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Striker Sharp led the way for his boyhood Blades in the 3-1 victory over the Rams, which sealed their third home win from three Championship games and sent Chris Wilder's side fifth in the table.

And Sharp, who tragically lost his son Luey Jacob in 2011 at just two days old, was the subject of vile tweets from Derby fan Jordan Byrne on Saturday afternoon.

The tweets, which The Star will not repeat, were quickly spotted by fans and Sharp alike, who responded after the game: "Don't s*** yourself now you have made the comments."

Byrne then made his account private and removed his profile picture, before deleting his account.

Blades fan Richard Wilson said: "This is sick. What sort of human says stuff like that, or even worse write it so the whole world can see it on Twitter? You're a disgrace."

Sharp unveiled a poignant 'That's for you, son' message on his shirt after scoring for Doncaster just two days after Luey's tragic death

Derby fans were also quick to condemn Bryne's vile tweets. One, Belvoir Ram, tweeted: "Billy, so sorry to see his vile comments. He is not representative of DCFC, so sorry for your loss. Please don't associate him with Derby County."

Another, Joe Stevenson, added: "This person isn't representative of the human race, never mind DCFC. I hope it's been reported to the proper authorities."

And Liam Wheeler replied to Sharp: "Don't even waste your time lad, as a Wednesday fan we're all with you. It's called humanity."

Luey Jacob died as a result of gastroschisis, which affects around 1 in 3,000 babies in the UK. Sharp and wife Jade set up the LJS Foundation in his memory, to support and fund research for gastroschisis, and Sharp poignantly played for Doncaster Rovers just days after Luey passed away. He scored a stunning goal against Middlesbrough and memorably unveiled a message under his shirt, reading: 'That's for you, son'.