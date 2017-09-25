Sheffield United return to a hero's welcome as fans mob Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane

It was a day to remember for Sheffield United fans yesterday as the Blades claimed the bragging rights in the Steel City derby.

Warning, this video contains strong language.

More than 2,000 Sheffield United fans packed into the Leppings Lane end to watch their side run out 4-2 winners at Hillsborough on Sunday.

The celebrations spilled out from the stadium on to the street as jubilant fans blocked London Road with loud chants of 'This City Is Ours' before police intervened.

And the celebrations didn't stop there as hundreds of United fans gathered back at Bramall Lane later in the day to welcome the team bus back.

In videos posted online, fans are seen blocking the road and singing 'Shoreham Boys, We Are Here' as the team bus slowly pulls into the stadium.

Fans welcome back team bus to Bramall Lane - Credit: Kerry @uptheblades

The squad are then loudly applauded as they make their way off the bus as man of the match David Brooks poses for pictures with the fans.

However, the biggest cheer of the day was saved for Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder who was mobbed by fans as he left the team bus.

Jubilant fans swarm around the elated manager and sing 'Happy Birthday' and 'He's One Of Our Own'.

Earlier, Wilder dedicated the victory to the "fantastic fans".