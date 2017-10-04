Sheffield United respond to fans' demands for club to stock popular new kit

Sheffield United fans have launched a campaign urging the club to make a new change kit available for purchase.

Chris Wilder's men appeared in a new white kit at the city ground as they lost 2-1 to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Despite the defeat, Blades fans were particularly vocal about the new kit.

However, despite its sudden popularity, the kit is not available for purchase on the club's online store.

The new red and white home kit and purple away kit are both available to be purchased for £45.

A Sheffield United fan has now taken matters into his own hands by petition the club to make the kit available for fans to purchase.

The petition states: "Sheffield United recently played a football match away against Nottingham Forest in which the players wore a second change kit.

"This kit seemed popular with Blades fans but the club has said there will not be any available to purchase.

"Many Blades would love one of these shirts as proved by the amounts of comments on social media saying so. Let's get this kit in the superstore!"

Sheffield United said they are now looking into the possibility of stocking the kit following the campaign launched by fans.

A club spokesperson said: “We are aware that fans have positively responded to the white second change strip since it was unveiled at Saturday’s game and we are in dialogue with adidas, enquiring with regards the possibility of the kit being made available for retail."

The petition has so far had 444 signatures.