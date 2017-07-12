Sheffield United legends share untold stories in Sheffield school's documentary

Blades legends will share their untold stories in a documentary made by Sheffield schoolchildren.

Students at Parkwood E-ACT Academy, in Shirecliffe, have produced a documentary exploring the milestone firsts of Bramall Lane and its historical impact on the game.

It will feature previously untold stories by Lenn Badger, Tony Currie and club historian John Garrett.

Sparked by 2017 being the 90th anniversary of the first live radio commentary of a football match anywhere in the world, Sheffield United Community Foundation received a £10,000 Heritage Lottery Fund Sharing Heritage grant to create the film in partnership with the local academy.

Chris Bailey, education manager at Sheffield United Community Foundation said: “The funding has allowed us to provide a bespoke opportunity for the students at Parkwood E-ACT Academy using the iconic and inspirational history of our football club.

"We are really excited to see the end result and we hope that the film can be shared and enjoyed by future generations.”

Pupils from Parkwood E-ACT Academy at Bramall Lane

The premiere is set to take place at 1889 Suite at Bramall Lane on Wednesday, July 19.

Fiona Spiers, head of Heritage Lottery Fund Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “Sharing Heritage is a wonderful opportunity for communities to delve into their local heritage and we are delighted to be able to offer this grant so that Sheffield United Community Foundation can embark on a real journey of discovery.

"Heritage means such different things to different people, and HLF’s funding offers a wealth of opportunities for groups to explore and celebrate what’s important to them in their area.”