Sheffield United legend Gary Speed inducted into Football Hall of Fame on eve of Steel City Derby

Sheffield United legend Gary Speed has been inducted into the Football Hall of Fame on the eve of the Steel City Derby.

The midfielder, who tragically took his own life in 2011, was inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame yesterday, celebrating a career spanning more than two decades.

Speed, who died at the age 42, made 841 career appearances for five clubs - Leeds, Everton, Newcastle, Bolton and Sheffield United.

The midfielder was capped 85 times by Wales, scoring seven goals, before going into management with first Sheffield United and later on, Wales.

He was inducted alongside Steven Gerrard, Billy Bonds, Frank Lampard, Charlie Roberts, Kelly Smith and Rachel Yankey, while Paralympian and ex-England CP player Alistair Patrick-Heselton received the Football For All award, sponsored by The FA.

The inductees were decided by Hall of Fame members including; Sir Geoff Hurst, Gordon Banks, Sir Bobby Charlton, Peter Schmeichel, Roger Hunt, Kevin Keegan and Bryan Robson.

Speed won the First Division title with Leeds in 1992 and sits fifth on the list of all time Premier League appearances with 535. Only David James (572), Frank Lampard (609), Ryan Giggs (632) and Gareth Barry (632) have made more.

Speed was in charge at Sheffield United for 18 games at the end of 2010 before becoming manager of Wales.

Prior to becoming Blades boss, Speed also played 40 games for United, scoring six goals in a four season career between 2007 and 2011.

He took up the reins after Kevin Blackwell was sacked just three games into the 2010-11 season, becoming manager in August 2010 but leaving in December of the same year after being scouted for the Wales job.