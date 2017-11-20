Sheffield United: Former Blades defender 'stayed by Paul Coutts' hospital bedside until 1am'

A former Sheffield United fans' favourite reportedly stayed by Paul Coutts' hospital bedside after his horror injury against Burton Albion on Friday.

The Blades midfielder was rushed to hospital on Friday after fracturing his tibia during United's 3-1 win against Burton Albion.

As Coutts, 29, was stretchered off the pitch, former United right-back John Brayford reportedly left his box at the Pirelli Stadium and made his way to the away dressing room.

Brayford, who left Sheffield United in a deadline-day departure to Burton Albion this summer, then reportedly travelled to hospital with Coutts and stayed with him until 1am.

Luke Smith tweeted: "Footballers get a lot of bad press but I must tip my hat to a certain Mr John Brayford who stayed with Couttsy till 1am this morning to make sure he was OK once a blade #UTB."

The right-back established himself as a fans' favourite in South Yorkshire after playing a key role in United's march to the FA Cup semi-final in 2014.

Brayford later made his loan moan permanent in a £1.5m deal before being being shipped out to Burton on loan last season.

He then rejoined the Brewers on Deadline Day after his contract at United was cancelled by mutual consent.

Brayford was forced to watch the game against his old club from the stands on Friday thanks to a hamstring injury and has not featured for Albion since October 21.