Sheffield United fans wanted by police over away day disorder

CCTV images have been released of Sheffield United fans wanted by the over disorder at an away game.

The images were released by Cleveland Police following incidents at the Middlesbrough v Sheffield United game on Saturday, August 12.

Sheffield United fan - reference AS4

Detectives said they want to speak to a number of Blades fans about 'crime and disorder' in and around the Riverside Stadium.

Around 200 rival fans clashed outside the ground following a pitch invasion by Sheffield United fans after a last-minute equaliser was disallowed.

Children was young as 10 witnessed the disorder and a police officer was injured as violence flared.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: The incidents of disorder took place primarily in and around car park E after the match and inquiries are on-going, with both clubs and South Yorkshire Police supporting our investigation.

Sheffield United fan - reference AS10

"Several arrests have already been made, with further arrests expected in due course.

"We are making use of all the investigative tools and specialist technology at our disposal and we will continue to work with our partners to identify and deal with anyone involved.

"We will also seek to obtain football banning orders where appropriate in a bid to keep football a family friendly game which is safe and enjoyable for all."

Anyone who recognises any of the United fans should call PC Chris Hilton at Cleveland Police on 101 or email christopher.hilton2@cleveland.pnn.police.uk

Sheffield United fan - reference AS12

Information can also be passed on via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Sheffield United fan - reference AS13

Sheffield United fan - reference AS14

Sheffield United fan - reference S16