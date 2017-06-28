Sheffield United fans treated to new and improved feature inside Bramall Lane next season

Blades fans can expect a new and improved piece of equipment at Bramall Lane next season as they prepare for their return to the Championship.

Sheffield United currently has a big screen at Bramall Lane which can be seen by around 20,000 fans within the stadium every matchday.

However, on their first season back in the Championship in six years, the club have revealed that fans can expect a new and improved jumbo screen.

SUFC Commercial tweeted that it had been a "busy few days" for the team as they dismantled the old jumbo screen.

A new and improved LED screen will be installed between the Upper and Lower Tier of the Bramall Lane Stand, provided by ADI.TV.

The big screen has been used for fans to send in birthday and and other celebratory messages as well as advertising packages.

Fans will get the chance to see the new and improved jumbo screen on Saturday, August 5 when Sheffield United kick off the new season at home to Brentford.