Sheffield United: Blades' 1992 Premier League win over Manchester United to be shown live on BBC today

Have your say

Sheffield United's clash against Manchester United in August 1992 will always be remembered in Premier League history.

Against all the odds, the match boasted the first ever goal in the newly-revamped competition's history thanks to a Brian Deane header.

And today, Blades fans can relive the club's famous 2-1 win over the Premier League giants on the BBC.

The historic match is part of the BBC's celebration of the competition turning 25-years-old today.

To properly mark the occasion, the BBC will show two special Rewind programmes on their website and the Red Button.

Blades fans can relive Brian Deane's goal, as well as his second half penalty and Mark Hughes' consolation, when the game is replayed in full at 2.55pm.

There will also be a full live text commentary will clips of numerous goals from the opening afternoon.

For fans truly desperate to transport themselves back to 1992, they can tune back onto the Red Button at 10pm to watch the first Match of the Day.

Des Lynam is joined by Alan Hansen and Gary Lineker to cast their eyes over the day's action.

So, if you want to re-watch Deane capitalizing on Clayton Blackmore's defensive blunder all over again, head to the Red Button, Sky Channel 980 or the BBC's website to enjoy this piece of history.