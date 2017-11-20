Sheffield United: Billy Sharp responds to calls for him to be picked in England's World Cup squad

Billy Sharp has been enjoying another stellar season for Sheffield United after his goals helped them seal promotion to the Championship.

The 31-year-old hit 30 goals as United clinched the Sky Bet League One title and his form has showed no signs of slowing down.

Sharp has already found the net eight times in just 14 appearances for the Blades this season; including two goals against Burton Albion on Friday.

His good form has not escaped the attention of other Championship clubs and, it seems, one bookmaker is even considering him worthy of an England call-up.

After his brace against Burton, Coral asked its followers to like their tweet if they think Sharp would be worthy of a place on the plane to Russia in 2018.

More than 600 people liked the tweet and it even caught the attention of Sharp who responded in a hilarious fashion.

He tweeted: "Ha ha I'm trying to get tickets just waiting to see who’s in England’s group."

Sharp may not have taken Coral's tweet too seriously but some Blades fans don't think it's beyond the realms of possibility.

Chace Farrand-Jones‏ tweeted: "Would love to see Billy Sharp at World Cup!!"

Chris Bobby Moore‏ said: "Love Billy Sharp me! Proper goal scorer

Streathamdave‏ suggested: "@billysharp10 and @petercrouch up front. I've seen it in the stars #England

Laura tweeted: "Don't wanna share him. He's ours #Sufc #WeGotBillySharp"