Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans can soon watch all midweek matches on Sky

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans could soon be able to watch their clubs on Sky more often than ever before.

This is because Sky have announced that they will be streaming all midweek Championship matches via the clubs' website from the 2019/20 season.

Sky Sports have agreed a new deal which will allow them to show up to 183 matches exclusively live each year.

This includes matches in the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One, Sky Bet League Two, Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.

Sky will be broadcasting 80 Championship midweek matches across interactive and digital platforms with the additional midweek games available across the EFL iFollow streaming service.

This means Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will be able to stream midweek league games via their website if Sky are not broadcasting it live.

The contract will run from 2019-2024.