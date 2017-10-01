Sheffield United 'all crumpled notes' accepted tweet in nod to Carlos Carvalhal

Sheffield United have said 'all crumpled notes' are accepted in the Blades Superstore - in what is believed to be a cheeky nod to Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal's infamous £20 note rant.

The Owls manager had beaten a £20 note into a pulp on Tuesday ahead of the match with Birmingham and a few days after the 4-2 defeat to Sheffield United, as a way of pointing out that despite a battering his players' values remain the same.

Read more:-

Video: Carlos Carvalhal brings out the £20 note again after Sheffield Wednesday beat Leeds United

And on Friday the official twitter page of Sheffield United's commercial team tweeted a picture of crumpled notes with the message: "Please note that ALL crumpled notes are accepted in Blades Superstore for purchasing the Derby Day mementos."

The message has since gone viral and has been retweeted hundreds of times.

Carvalhal produced the £20 note again today after Wednesday's 3-0 win over Leeds United.

This time, he had another reason, as he explained what he had said to the team before the emphatic Yorkshire derby win.

He said: "I have £20 because before the game the reaction of my players when I started to talk about the game was like this, they started smiling.

"I showed them the £20 and I said to them that I will not talk about what we said about this. But I will tell you, to see the way you play, your value, your quality I would pay four notes like this, £80 or £100 to see the quality they have."