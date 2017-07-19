Sheffield United: Adidas apologise to fans after running out of this season's new kit

Sheffield United fans hoping to get their hands on this season's new kits may have to wait a little while longer.

The Blades unveiled their new home kit last month, designed by kit partner Adidas, which was met with huge admiration from fans.

The shirt features the traditional red and white stripes and also black sleeves and a black side panel.

The kit went on sale at the Blades Superstore and sufcdirect.co.uk from 9am on Thursday, June 15, with shirts priced at £45 for adults and £30 for juniors.

However, Adidas announced today that fans are not currently able to purchase any new kits due to an issue with their ordering process.

A statement read: "Unfortunately we have been unable to provide enough stock to meet fan demand for the new 17/18 home and away kit due to an issue with the adidas ordering process.

"We are working as fast as possible to supply Sheffield United FC with a new delivery across our full size range.

"Adidas and the club will update supporters on when the new kits are likely to arrive.

"We would like to apologise to any disappointed fans."

The manufacturer said that fans would also not be able to purchase the away kit, despite it not being officially released yet.

Many fans reacted with humour to the post, including Alex Coleman who tweeted: "Well don't make the kits so nice then."

However, others were less forgiving with Andy Nightingale tweeting: "Poor show from a major brand #Adidas