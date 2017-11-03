Sheffield tree campaigner to be sentenced today

A campaigner fighting against the felling of trees across Sheffield is to be sentenced today for breaching an injunction.

Calvin Payne was found in contempt last week at the High Court in Sheffield, following a Facebook post he wrote encouraging others to break the injunction.

It follows a long and bitter dispute between Sheffield Council and protesters, who have tried to stop the felling of thousands of trees across the city.

Council contractor Amey is removing trees from some streets as part of a 25-year road improvement scheme and workers have been challenged repeatedly by groups of campaigners furious at the felling.

In August the council was successful in obtaining an injunction to stop three campaigners, including Mr Payne, from taking 'direct action' against tree felling.

But 44-year-old Mr Payne breached the High Court order by encouraging others to break the injunction in a post he wrote on the Save Netherthorpe Trees on October 6 this year.

Mr Payne wrote: “What I would really like is for as many people as possible to break the injunction on Monday morning.”

He also broke the order twice more by entering safety zones around trees in Kenwood Road, Nether Edge, on September 28 and 29.

He faces two years in jail.