Sheffield tram users face disruption over Easter

Tram users in Sheffield face disruption to services over the Easter weekend.

Network Rail is planning work around Tinsley to connect the Supertram track to the Network Rail route to Rotherham on Sunday and Monday.

The work is to enable train tram services to operate in 2018.

Buses will replace trams between Tinsley and Meadowhall South and the Meadowhall Interchange on both days.

Purple route services will only operate between Herdings Park and the Cathedral stop in Sheffield city centre while the work is being carried out.