Sheffield tram service suspended after passenger is taken ill

A sheffield tram service is experiencing delays after a passenger was taken ill on board.

A Travel South Yorkshire spokesman said a tram had to stop at Birley Moor.

Supertram tweeted the tram is currently stationary as staff wait for an ambulance to arrive.

The service from Birley Moor is currently suspended towards Halfway and the line is ending at Birley Lane.

There are no further details at this stage. We'll have more when we get it.