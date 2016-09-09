Sheffield to get the 'same level of flood defences as London' by 2021

Sheffield has been selected as the first core city in England to be 'protected from flooding to the same standard as London'.

In a report, released by the Government yesterday into national flood resilience, it said Sheffield 'offers great potential' for improving flood protection from its many rivers whilst enabling regeneration of the urban environment.

The scheme is a pilot and will see Government assistance in enabling Sheffield to secure extra investments.

Council leader Julie Dore called on the then Prime Minister David Cameron in January for an extra £20 million to avert a repeat of the Sheffield floods back in 2007.

The Star understands some more money will be made available for defence schemes but not the sum asked for by Coun Dore.

Sheffield was devastated by flooding during the summer of 2007 which cut off huge swathes of the city.

Sheffield Council say the work is 'vital' in unlocking the economic, aesthetic and ecological value of the city’s waterways and 'making Sheffield a more beautiful and better place to live'.

Coun Bryan Lodge, cabinet member for environment at Sheffield Council said: “We're pleased that Sheffield has been selected as a pilot city for the biggest investment in flood defences outside of London. We will lead the way with other core cities following from our example.

"This report confirms Government’s recognition of the excellent progress that the Council and the Environment Agency have made with our innovative flood protection and urban regeneration plans.

“As a part of the deal we will form a partnership providing us with access to senior business leaders and industry experts which presents a once in a life time opportunity to protect Sheffield for at least the next century. We look forward to working with Government in developing our plans over the coming months.

“Ultimately this is about protecting our communities and businesses. If we simply do nothing we leave the city vulnerable to the devastating effects of flooding, like we saw in 2007. We are currently consulting on potential options and ideas to protect Sheffield from flooding. This is a great challenge for the city and does include some sensitive options around the temporary use of parks and woodland locations. However these are options, that’s why we need you to know the facts and we need you to have your say on what happens next.

“I urge everyone to get involved, either come down to one of our drop in events or complete our online consultation form at www.floodprotectionsheffield.com.”

More information about Sheffield’s Flood Protection Programme, including details of drop-in events and the consultation can be found at www.floodprotectionsheffield.com.