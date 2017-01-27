Sheffield to get hydrogen refuelling station

A refuelling station for hydrogen-powered cars could be built in Owlerton.

ITM Power has applied to build the station in Livesy Street, next to the greyhound racing stadium.

The firm specialises in hydrogen power and is based in Sheffield, with an office in Atlas Way and a refuelling station at the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Rotherham.

The company aims to tackle climate change by providing clean energy.

It says it will hold public demonstrations to encourage Sheffield businesses to take up low-carbon technologies.

