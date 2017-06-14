Sheffield thug barged into house in middle of the night and bit neighbour during row over barking dog

A thug who barged his way into a man's home biting him on the thumb and chest has been jailed.

Yob Luke Hackett aged 21, of Lupton Walk, Lowedges, stormed into a house after demanding a resident stopped his dog barking.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Hackett was seen acting in a disorderly manner in the middle of Charlotte Road, Highfield, at around 3.20am on August 6, which is said to have set off a dog barking in a nearby house.

The complainant, Patricio Benovidies, who was asleep in bed with his wife, awoke to his dog barking and found father-of-one Hackett banging on his door and window shouting 'shut your f****** dog up or I'll break your f****** window'.

Nicholas Worsley, prosecuting said: "Mr Benovedis went down stairs to the banging on the window. He opened the door and at that point Hackett barged his way in.

"The complainant was knocked back onto his coffee table and suffered grazes, scraping, bruising and bites to his chest and thumb which drew blood."

The court heard two officers who were on patrol in the area were quick to respond to the incident and managed to lift Hackett off the victim.

Hackett was arrested and officers said they 'thought he was drunk'. The defendant admitted to drinking two pints and a bottle of Desperado and claimed the victim had gone for him and he was the one who fell back.

The victim in a statement said he now 'feels unsafe in his own home'.

Rachel Hughes defending said Hackett 'fully accepted the seriousness' of the offence and asked for credit due to his early guilty plea.

Jailing Hackett for seven months and 21 days, Judge Robert Bartfield said: "This person did not deserve any of this. This was an absolutely outrageous act and the only mitigation is you pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

"The sentence should give the resident some sense of security."

Hackett, who has previous convictions for violence, pleaded guilty to ABH and criminal damage at an earlier hearing and was handed a restraining order alongside his jail term.

Hackett's brother, who was at the scene during the incident, pleaded guilty to a section 4 public order offence at an earlier hearing.