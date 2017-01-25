Sheffield 'third most burgled university city in UK'

Sheffield is the third most burgled university city in the UK - with more than 600 break-ins in student accommodation areas in under a year.

New statistics revealed there had been 706 burglaries within a one-mile radius of the University of Sheffield's main campus buildings in an 11-month period last year.

This puts Sheffield third on a national table of the most-targeted areas, behind Leeds in second with 799 and Manchester top with 822 incidents.

The research was conducted by private company locksmithservice.co.uk which examined crime statistics in areas around 25 universities across the UK - expect London - between January and November last year.

A survey of more than 2000 students found that 64 per cent of respondents admitted to leaving valuable possessions such electronic items and wallets out in view of windows and doors.

In addition, 48 per cent said that they don’t lock the main door before everyone went to sleep and 59 per cent said they either don't bother or forget to check if their windows are closed in student houses.

Victor Baron, managing director of locksmithservice.co.uk, said: "As research like this shows, it can become easy for students to become complacent and make their house a target for opportunist intruders. We therefore urge students among the fun and enjoyment of living with housemates, to safeguard their property and own personal wellbeing by consistently remaining cautious."

South Yorkshire Police has previously teamed up with the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University to host events aimed at providing crime prevention advice.

This ranges from simple measures like ensuring windows and doors are closed to marking property with Smartwater - a liquid which shows up on a thieves' clothing and skin.