Sheffield thieves 'bang hole in wall and steal cash'

Have your say

Sneaky thieves knocked through a hole in a wall and stole money from inside a building in Sheffield.

Police said offenders targeted a 'non-dwelling' at Barber Road in Crookes and stole an undisclosed sum of cash and cigarettes.

The Sheffield North West Local Policing Team said the incident happened sometime between 7am on Tuesday and 7am this morning.

There were several other unconnected incidents in the north west part of the city.

Thieves stole a moped from Manvers Road, Walkley, between 10pm on Tuesday and 8.45am on Wednesday.

There was also an attempted break in to a van on Sackville Road, Crookes. Two men were spotted at the scene but they failed to get in.

Thieves also stole registration plates from vehicles in Carr Road in Stocksbridge between 2.30pm on Tuesday and 10.30am on Wednesday.

Contact police with information on 101.