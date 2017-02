A thief who stole a car and and credit cards from a house in Sheffield is being hunted by the police.

The crook sneaked into a house in Westmoreland Street, Upperthorpe, through an unlocked door and stole the keys to the car parked outside.

Credit cards were also stolen during the break-in on Saturday night.

By the time the cards had been registered as stolen they had been used.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.