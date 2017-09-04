Sheffield Tent City founder handed with suspended sentence and unpaid work after growing cannabis

A charity worker known for Sheffield's 'Tent City' has avoided jail after growing cannabis.

A charity worker known for Sheffield's 'Tent City' has avoided jail after growing cannabis.

Anthony Cunningham, aged 32, formerly of Totley Brook Road, Totley, but now of Hyde Park Terrace, Hyde Park, pleaded guilty to the production of a Class B drug, namely cannabis at an earlier hearing.

The charge related to a reported house fire at a property on January 23, during which firefighters discovered a 'substantial amount of cannabis' a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

Cunningham is more widely known for his charity work and being the face of Sheffield Tent City, where a make-shift camp was set up by homeless people on the disused Park Hill flats site.

Sheffield Council later served eviction notices and the camp was dispersed.

The 32-year-old now works alongside other services in the city trying to help the homeless.

Cunningham was sentenced to a six month prison term suspended for 24 months and 100 hours of unpaid work by Mr Recorder Tim Elliot QC along with a victim surcharge of £115 to be paid within three months.

Speaking after the case, Cunningham said: "(It was) just something what was a stupid mistake trying to clear debts that amounted from me not focusing on my personal situation whilst trying to do all the charity work.

"I'm still going to be here doing what I do, I know Tent City will take a massive knock and all the work we've done be forgotten but the truth is homelessness is about to get a lot worse in this city and Sheffield Council aren't ready for it despite what they are saying."