Sheffield teenager's beloved cat 'kicked, strangled and hit with sticks' in sickening attack

A Sheffield mother has issued a warning for cat owners in the area after daughter's pet was viciously abused this weekend.

Jennifer Mohammed Jones posted on Facebook that her daughter's cat had a rope 'placed around his neck' on East Bank Road on Sunday.

She said that 'two teenaged young women' were seen attacking the cat by kicking it, strangling it and hitting it with sticks in a sickening attacking.

Thankfully, Jennifer reported that two 'courageous young people' intervened and saved the cat from further torture.

She said: "The two young people heard a cat making distressed noises, they saw him being shaken by the throat.

"They shouted at the two young women and the attackers ran off in the direction of Arbourthorne tram stop.

"Our neighbours then spent time, rescued our very frightened and battered little cat, and then took him to their house.

"They rang round locals to find our road, as our address on collar , then they physically brought him to our door."

Jennifer said that the cat survived the sickening attack but was left with serious injuries.

"Our cat has been seen by a vet first thing this morning, he's very sore but no suspected breaks, he's got a very bruised tummy and sore neck from being kicked and strangled.

"PLEASE consider keeping your pets and young children indoors for at least the next few days.

"It's been a very upsetting time for my family, my youngest child doesn't know what's happened but my teenager (who's the owner) is beside herself.

"We're all upset, angry and in shock."

The young women have described as approximately 18-years-old, 5'5 with dark, shoulder length hair. Both of the girls were seen wearing rucksacks and carrying a rope and a 'large flowery shopping bag'.

If you have any information, contact police on 101.