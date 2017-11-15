Sheffield teenager arrested after police search discovers replica gun, knife and cannabis

Have your say

A Sheffield teenager has been arrested after police found a replica gun inside his home.

Officers from Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Police Team initially stopped and searched the 'suspected drug dealer' and found a knife and cannabis worth between £300 and £400 on Irving Street, Darnall on Tuesday.

Police then searched the 15-year-old's home and found the replica firearm.

A spokesman from the police team tweeted a picture of the firearm and said: "Found this realistic looking weapon when searching the address of a suspected drug dealer. Wouldn't want to look down the barrel and guess.

The boy was released under investigation on suspicion of supplying drugs and 'other offences'.

Enquiries are ongoing and any information about drugs in your area call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.