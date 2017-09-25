Sheffield teen jailed over terrifying knifepoint raid at woman's home

A Sheffield teenager who broke into a woman's home, pointed a knife at her throat and ordered her to hand over money has been put behind bars.

Defendant Bradley Barlow, aged 18, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning to be sentenced for his involvement in the incident, which took place on March 13 this year, after pleading guilty to possession of a bladed weapon and affray at an earlier hearing in connection with it.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how Barlow's victim was with her son at her three-bedroom Sheffield property when she heard banging on the door.

Hannah Walker, prosecuting, told the court that Barlow, and others, eventually made their way into the property after 'forcing' the kitchen door, and that the woman was so terrified that she armed herself with a knife from the kitchen.

Ms Walker said: "She says that at this point they were asking for money, saying 'give us money, we know you have got a safe'.

"The male [Barlow] pointed the knife at her throat. He was asking for money."

Ms Walker told the court that the police were called to the scene, and officers located Walker, who was known to the victim, climbing over a fence at the back of the property.

"He ran up the road and up an alleyway. Officers threatened him with a taser, and he remained where he was," she added.

Ms Walker told the court that through a victim personal statement, Barlow's victim described the many ways in which the incident had impacted on her life.

Ms Walker said: "She describes it as being very traumatic. She suffers from mental health problems, it's had a massive impact. She's spent some time in rest-bite care, she describes herself as living in fear. She looks at young people, and wonders if they're responsible. She's had panic attacks."

Barlow, of Loxley Road, Malin Bridge appeared at court via a video link from HMP Doncaster, and also fell to be sentenced for two drug related offences relating to intelligence gathered from two text messages police found on his phone.

The phone was confiscated during a raid on a Sheffield property at around 12.10am on December 30 last year, and one of the text messages on Barlow's phone said: 'I've got some banging Charlie'.

In the other message Barlow referred to 'chopping two crops' which officers believed referred to cannabis.

Barlow pleaded guilty to one count of production of cannabis and another count of offering to supply cocaine in connection with these offences.

When police raided the property they also found Barlow's co-defendant in this matter, Samael Thompson, aged 27, in possession of just over seven grams of cocaine with a street value of approximately £350, and with a quantity of cannabis.

Ms Walker said: "There were various items throughout the house, permeating to the supply of cannabis."

Thompson, of Horninglow Road, Firth Park pleaded guilty to one count of possessing cocaine and one count of possessing cannabis in connection with these offences.

Judge David Dixon sentenced Thompson to 10 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, ordered him to complete a 20 day rehabilitation requirement activity as well as 120 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Dixon sentenced Barlow to 3 years, six months in prison for all four offences, and said he found it 'beyond belief' that the Crown Prosecution Service had not charged him with offences that carried a greater sentencing power in relation to the incident involving the break-in and knife incident at the woman's home.

The court was told that the CPS charged Barlow with these offences, after accepting his basis of plea.

He said: "As a result of the Crown's failure, my powers are severely restricted."