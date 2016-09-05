Sheffield teacher, 41, dies after tragic classroom accident

A ‘loved and respected’ Sheffield teacher has died after a tragic accident in the classroom.

Lynsey Haycock, aged 41, died as a result of complications from a broken leg.

The Forge Valley School science and health teacher broke her leg while putting up a display in her classroom on Thursday.

She was taken to hospital but died the next day following complications.

Tributes have been paid to the popular teacher, described as a ‘loved and respected’ by colleagues, pupils and parents.

Staff and pupils at Forge Valley School have expressed their devastation following her shock death,

Headteacher Dale Barrowclough paid tribute to the ‘warm-hearted’ teacher on behalf of staff, children and parents.

He said: “Mrs Haycock was a much loved and respected teacher whose dedication and hard work helped improve the life chances of all the pupils who were fortunate to have her as a teacher.

“We all came to know Mrs Haycock as a very warm-hearted person with a great sense of humour.

“Not only was she treasured by staff she was much loved by the pupils at Forge Valley-

“As a community we are devastated by this tragic death and our thoughts are with Mrs Haycock’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

A spokesman for Sheffield Council said: “Mrs Haycock broke her leg when she was putting up a display in her classroom. She was taken to hospital where she died of her associated injuries.”