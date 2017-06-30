Sheffield suspect detected by police dog unit after early morning helicopter search

A suspect was detained by South Yorkshire Police's dog unit after an early morning helicopter search.

Residents in South Sheffield took to social media this morning saying that they had heard a police helicopter over their homes.

South Yorkshire Police said that they were searching for a suspect and had detected him in Southey Green.

The police helicopter detected an abandoned vehicle and followed one occupant a "long distance" until they were detained by the dog unit.

South Yorkshire Police did not respond when approached for a comment.