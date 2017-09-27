Sheffield Supertram seeking firm to replace tracks in a 'critical condition' for multi-million pound contract

Sheffield Supertram is on the look out for a firm to replace tracks in a multi-million pound contract.

South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, which owns the service, is seeking to appoint an 'experienced provider' of rail replacement at an estimated contract value of £12.5m.

A large section of the work has already been completed but transport bosses have said other tracks along several routes have reached a 'critical condition' and are in need of replacing.

The works are programmed to run between March 2018 and August 2019. The chosen firm will be expected to replace around 10km of track during the time frame.

Transport bosses are keen for the work not to impact current service too much.

A spokesman for SYPTE said: "The wear of the embedded rails had reached a condition on certain lengths of the network where it required replacement to prevent the flange of the tram wheels running on the bottom of the rail groove. Accordingly between 2013 and 2015, approximately 15km of embedded rail was replaced. It is proposed to complete the remaining 10km of replacement over the summers of 2018 and 2019.

"The works comprise the replacement of the remaining sections of embedded rail on certain sections of the Sheffield Supertram Network where wear has reached a critical condition. The Executive and South Yorkshire Supertram Limited need to ensure the system remains operable and in order to achieve this, the embedded rails need to be replaced."

The SYPTE is the owner of the Supertram system. South Yorkshire Supertram Limited a subsidiary of Stagecoach, operate the Supertram network, and maintain the majority of the asset for the Executive, under a concession terminating in 2024.

Anyone wishing to bid for the contract should email tendering@sypte.co.uk for more information.

The deadline to apply is 12 noon on Friday, November 3.