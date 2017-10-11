Sheffield students gather to remember Hunter's Bar pupil Sarah Daud on one year anniversary of her tragic death

Have your say

Students at a Sheffield school remembered a special little girl last week.

Hunter's Bar Junior School kids commemorated the one year anniversary of Sarah Daud's death.

Colourful Somali weaving created by the students

The nine-year-old died after a battle with meningitis.

The kids spent last Wednesday creating mosaic tiles which will be mounted in Sahra's Garden, in memory of her.

They also undertook Somali-inspired weaving which was hung from the school railings.

The children from Sahra's class were joined by her sister, who attends the infant school, to release balloons in her memory.

"It was a very positive day in which we came together to remember Sahra with a smile," the school's Rebecca Ardern said.

"The children showed tremendous courage and we were all incredibly proud of them.

"The weaving is still up and we have had many positive comments and messages of support from the local community."

Rebecca said people could still donate to the school to help them remember Sahra.

"We are still looking for support with the garden project and are hoping for donations for some raised beds to be built," she said.

"Anyone who thinks they can help should contact the school office."