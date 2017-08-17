Sheffield students celebrate A-level success

Students will be celebrating another year of academic success across Sheffield today after picking up their A-level results.

Weeks of waiting has come to an end for sixth formers and college students across the city, with many finding out whether they have got the grades needed to get into university or training.

Gregory Shaw and Hannah Frost at Longley Park Sixth Form College. Picture: Chris Etchells

At Silverdale School, in Bents Green, 72 per cent of students got A* to B grades - up from 64 per cent the previous year.

A total of 89 per cent got A* to C grades, with one in five students gaining at least three A grades. The school's overall pass rate was 99.79 per cent.

Head of sixth form and deputy headteacher, Richard Horton, said: “Yet again our students and staff have much to be proud of and have shown that Silverdale Sixth Form is one of the highest achieving in the city.

"Given that these new A-levels are harder than in previous years, and that the education world is undergoing great change and facing financial challenges, this is a fantastic achievement!

"We have improved our results year on year, and this is very much down to the supportive, inclusive environment we foster, as well as the dedication of staff, students and their families”.

Longley Park Sixth Form College, in Longley, has a pass rate of more than 96 per cent with the proportion of high grades rising to more than 57 per cent

Principal Mo Nisbet said: “We are delighted to have maintained our high achievement rate in this first year of more rigorous assessment of A-levels.

"We are particularly proud that more students than ever have achieved the highest grades.

"Many A-level courses performed particularly well, with 100 per cent in 11 subjects.

"Students taking the Extended Project Qualification, which involves university style research, really excelled with 21 per cent A* grades.

Students at Forge Valley School, in Stannington - part of Tapton Academy Trust - have achieved ‘excellent’ results, with a high number of A* and A grades in STEM subjects - biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics.

Clive Hobbs, head of sixth form, said: “We are delighted with the achievements of our students this year and another set of excellent results, continuing the improvement made by the sixth form over the last three years."

At King Edward VII School, in Crosspool, 56.3 per cent of grades were A* to B - an increase of seven per cent on last year.

A total of 29 students gained all A* or A grades, with 45 sixth formers achieving one A* or more.

Headteacher Linda Gooden said: “The results signal another superb year for Year 13 students and the school.

“They signify the hard work, effort and determination displayed by the students during their time in the sixth form.

“The exceptional commitment of our teaching staff, the outstanding leadership of Jeremy Twyman, head of Post 16, and the unequivocal support of parents and governors have all contributed to the success for our wonderful students.”

Students at Tapton School, in Crosspool, achieved 61.5 per cent of grades A* to B with four sixth formers expected to gain entry to Oxford and Cambridge universities. Three students have also achieved all A* grades.

Head of sixth form, Andrew Wright, said: “We are especially delighted that the results have remained stable at Tapton - despite the significant turbulence caused by A-level reform.

“Most importantly our students have still been able to realise their dreams and ambitions, and we wish them well for the future.

“A huge well done to both staff and students.”