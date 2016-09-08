Sheffield strip club web site offered ‘tailor made packages’ to celebrate ‘death of mother-in-law’

Bosses planning to open a Sheffield strip club intended to offer ‘extremely offensive’ and ‘misogynistic’ party packages celebrating the death of a punter’s mother-in-law.

A representative from Zero Option Sheffield, who campaign for the city to become sexual entertainment venue free, showed committee members and councillors the club’s web site which offers ‘tailor made packages’ for men who’s ‘girlfriend is on their period’ and to ‘celebrate the death of someone’s mother-in-law’.

The slide show presentation left bosses red-faced who didn’t have the chance to respond to the web site after withdrawing the application before they could lay out reasons why the club should open.

The campaign group spokesman told the meeting: “We would also like to draw attention to the Villa Mercedes web site which is extremely offensive and misogynistic in its promotion of the death of a mother-in-law’ as a cause of celebration, or a girlfriend’s period as a motive for seeking out sexual entertainment.”

Jonathan Cook, who works in Sheffield city centre said he wanted the council to eventually reduce the number of sexual entertainment venues to zero.

He said: “It’s clear from the number of objections and the feeling today that people are some what behind this.”

The meeting also heard objections from MPs Louise Haigh and Paul Blomfield, Leadmill, All Saints School, Sheffield College, Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, the Sheffield branch of the Women’s Equality Party, Scotia Works and Unite student accommodation along with other groups.