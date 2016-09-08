Sheffield strip club plans withdrawn after applicant comes under huge opposition

Sheffield groups came together as one united voice to say 'No' to a planned strip club forcing the applicant to back down.

Representatives from a vast number of bodies which included, schools, colleges, charities, MPs, councillors and groups who support vulnerable children and adults, all lined up to condemn the plans in a licensing meeting held at Sheffield Town Hall earlier today

In a packed meeting, over 25 people spoke to object to the Villa Mercedes strip club application on Suffolk Road

The application in general received 180 objections with just one supporting the plans.

READ MORE

almost 100 Sheffield Streets Ahead workers to be made redundant with more job cuts planned

Boy 11, taken to hospital after crash in Sheffield

Tributes paid to Sheffield city centre attack victim

Man in court over death of Sheffield man

Sheffield dad being deported to Jamaica todya after baseball bat attack conviction

Over 25 objectors spoke against the plans to open the strip club during a meeting at Sheffield Town Hall

Renovated 16th century farmhouse faces demolition to make way for HS2 line

But in a dramatic twist, the applicant, Rockwave Leisure, who was represented by the venue's would be manager Andreas Baskoutas, said through his solicitor he had listened carefully to objections and was withdrawing the application. The news was met with claps and cheers in the council chamber.

Woods Whur on behalf of Mr Baskoutas said: "My client has sat and listened very carefully to the objections that have been put forward and my client tells me he wishes to formally withdraw the application."

Mr Whur added his client apologised for 'any stress' caused during the application process to nearby businesses and residents.

The Star approached Mr Baskoutas for a further comment on the application withdrawal but he declined.

Before the withdrawal was made, one objector said: "A lot of points I wanted to raise have been covered very eloquently already but I'd like to say how proud I am of Sheffield and the people who are speaking against this today."

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh, who was represented at the meeting said: "This is amazing news. Excellent collective campaigning across Sheffield against this lap dancing club."

More to follow.