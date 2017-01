A workshop to deal with stress and frustration has been forced to move to a new venue in Sheffield.

The event, on January 28, will now take place at the Kadampa Meditation Centre on Ecclesall Road.

Originally, the half day workshop between 10am and 1am had been scheduled to be held at the Sheffield Botanical Gardens.

A spokesman said: "We apologise for the change and look forward to seeing you."

​The event costs £15 per person.