Sheffield Streets Ahead workers balloted for strike action as redundancies loom

Hundreds of workers on the £2 billion Sheffield Streets Ahead project are being balloted for strike action.

The GMB union is balloting more than 200 Sheffield Council and Amey workers on whether they are willing to walk out over planned redundancies and an ongoing pay dispute.

Unison is asking around 100 workers whether they would take part in a similar ballot.

Amey has announced the start of a major redundancy programme for the Streets Ahead team that will take place over the course of the next year as the first phase of the 25-year contract comes to an end.

It comes as it was revealed Sheffield Council workers promised a job for 25 years by Amey in 2012 are now among those facing redundancy.

In an official briefing sent out to 480 workers being transferred to Amey in May 2012 as part of the PFI deal, Amey said extra workers would be hired during the first five years of the project to repair Sheffield’s road and pavements before numbers were reduced for a 20-year maintenance phase.

But in relation to the job security of those moving across from Sheffield Council, it added: “There are 480 people currently on the transfer list and we will need every one of you for the full 25 years.”

Details of the briefing have been revealed by Unison as it asks members whether they would consider strike action over planned redundancies from the Streets Ahead team ahead of the repair period of the project coming to an end in 2017.

Rod Padley, from Unison, said he now expects ‘hundreds’ of redundancies will be made - with those who previously worked for the council among those at risk.

“They gave all the workforce an assurance they would have a job for 25 years until the maintenance period came to an end,” he said.

“Now they are being told they are in the same pot for redundancy as everybody else.

“If they do manage to secure a job in the restructure, they will be on Amey terms and conditions.

“They have been led up the garden path.

“We have already sent out an indicative ballot for strike action. We will be gauging members’ feelings for a proper ballot.”

The GMB union is also balloting members for strike action.

Lee Parkinson, GMB regional organiser, said the union was involved in a pay dispute with Amey and was also concerned about the number of external contractors being used on the project employing people from outside Sheffield.

Amey has announced 90 planned redundancies among its street lighting team that will take place by January, with further job cuts to follow among employees who are resurfacing roads and footpaths.

The company said it hoped strike action could be avoided.

An Amey spokesperson said: “When the Streets Ahead contract began in 2012, we were committed to communicating effectively with those employees affected by TUPE transfer and we were clear that there would be a reduction in the overall number of employees required at the end of the Core Investment Period.

"We are currently holding consultations with all employees who may be affected by the changes. It is envisaged that more than 480 people will be required for the remainder of the contract in order to deliver it effectively.

“We continue to hold discussions with the unions and staff and are committed to resolving any issues.”