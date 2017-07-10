Sheffield Star and Sheffield Telegraph teams set to go head to head in charity football match this weekend

They work together and are friends and colleagues - but staff from the Sheffield Star and Sheffield Telegraph are set to go into battle against each other this weekend on the football field.

For employees at The Star and our sister paper the Telegraph will bid to be crowned champions at a special fundraising charity football match between the two teams this Sunday.

The event, which takes place at Sheffield FC's stadium in Dronfield will include a host of other attractions as well as the footballing clash, in aid of Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity.

The match, which has been organised by Johnston Press employees Levi Haughton, Karl Wiley, Jozeph Secker and Sarah Williamson, will see the two teams go into battle at 2pm for a full 90 minute encounter.

Said media sales advisor Karl: "I had had the idea of organising a company football tournament for a while.

"I mentioned the idea to manager and they loved the idea so we went about getting it sorted."

The two teams have been busy training and drawing up a list of who's going to play where - and members of the opposing sides have been giving each other stick across our York Street offices.

"Everyone is saying it is a bit of fun, but of course, everyone wants to win," added Karl.

"We're all friends and colleagues, but there has been lots of banter flying around about who is going to come out on top," he said.

Sheffield FC have donated their home and away kits for next season for the Star and Telegraph teams to wear, while the club have also pledged raffle prizes, along with Sheffield United.

Local boxing star Ryan Rhodes has agreed to sponsor the event and has also donated cash to the appeal which will aid youngsters at Sheffield's Children's Hospital.

The gates will be open from 1pm with kick-off at 2pm with a half-time crossbar challenge event with prizes up for grabs.

Tickets are £4 for adults, £1 for children under 16 with a family ticket for two adults and two children priced at £7.

The club's snack bar will be open serving pies, chips, other hot snacks, hot, cold and alcoholic drinks and sweets and chocolate.

Added Karl: "We at the Star and Telegraph love the opportunity to help out as many charities as we can by any means and we feel we can really help the Children's Hospital Charity out with this fun day out.

"So if you enjoy a bit of football or even just want to help out for a good cause, please come down and show your support."

Anyone who wants to donate to the appeal can give at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/s-williamson