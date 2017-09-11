Sheffield smoking study making inroads into participants' habits

Have your say

A smoking study at Sheffield Hallam University is having success in getting participants to kick the habit.

Researchers have finished studying a quarter of participants in the Sheffield Hallam University study, and they are pleased with the numbers who are no longer relying on the nicotine hit.

Of the 30 people studied so far, 'between 25 and 27' have stopped smoking for good, according to senior research fellow in clinical physiology, Dr Markos Klonizakis.

"We're really glad about it. What we do makes sense," he said.

Not only are the researchers happy with the results, they are also surprised at the numbers who have stopped the habit.

"We would expect them to be lower, to be honest," Dr Klonizakis said.

"Smokers are notorious for relapses.

"People think they can do it [quit], but, in reality, it's difficult.

Participants in the study have been split into three groups. One is given nicotine-rich e-cigarettes, and other group is using nicotine-free c-cigarettes.

The third group has access to nicotine replacement therapy and have been referred to Sheffield's stop smoking services.

"We don't reinvent the wheel," Dr Klonizakis said.

"We replicate the behavioural change support offered in the stop smoking services, and follow their service guidelines, but instead of using the pharmacotherapy they use, we use cigarettes."

A 26-year-old participant, who did not wish to be named, lauded the study for its effects on his smoking habit.

"Now, I don't smoke whatsoever, and the health benefits and financial rewards make it more than worthwhile," he said.

Previously, he smoked about 10 cigarettes per day.

"However, on nights out and what not I could smoke 20 or 30," he said.

"I'd been smoking for a large proportion of my adult life.

"I'm very happy I took part," he said.

Dr Klonizakis praised the stop smoking services.

"The stop smoking services have been brilliant," Dr Klonizakis said.

"They have co-operated very well with us."

More than 250 people are taking part in the study over six months.

Dr Klonizakis and his team are still looking for participants.

They are looking for couples to take part together.

"In couples, one encourages the other," Dr Klonizakis said.

To register your interest in the study, contact Gareth Jones on 0114 225 4312 or e-mail HeartResearch@shu.ac.uk.