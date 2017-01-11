Sheffield singletons wanted for Channel 4’s Naked Attraction dating show

If you don’t mind showing your bare bum on national television in a bid to find true love apply to be on the new series of Channel 4’s Naked Attraction.

If you've exhausted every other dating option, then consider applying to the open contestant call (here defended by past entrant) by Studio Lambert, makers of BAFTA award-winning Gogglebox and Tattoo Fixers.

There is no limit on gender, sexuality or body type, but plenty of body confidence would probably help for this dating show.

If you’re interested in getting your kit off to find true love email your name, phone number, a bit about yourself and a photo to nakedattraction@studiolambert.com site.

