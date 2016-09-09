Sheffield singer’s dramatic fall to earth

September 24th will see a dramatic fall to earth for Angela Argenzio, former Finance Officer of Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus.

Angela will do a skydive to raise money for SRSB, Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind for which she started working back in December.

“It is an amazing organisation and an independent local charity. Jumping from a plane is a big deal for me as, strangely, I am terrified of speed, rather than heights, to the point that I don’t even go on any funfair rides. However, I am going to do this because the work of SRSB is so important to so many visually impaired people in Sheffield and I witness the difference that this charity makes every day,” said Angela.

Angela, originally from Naples in Italy, has lived in Sheffield since 1996 and is far more comfortable on the City Hall stage singing soprano with the Phil than jumping out of a plane, (albeit with a parachute!) at 15,000ft. “Those who know me well will be aware that I am no adrenaline junkie: a skydive is really out of character for me,” explained Angela.

But working for SRSB has driven Angela to extreme measures.

“SRSB, an amazing charity that has been supporting visually impaired people in the Sheffield area for over 155 years. Over these first months working for SRSB I have been in continuous awe of the incredible services that this charity provides, so I simply wanted to help out. Maybe I have gone a little too far though?” a rather anxious looking Angela added. Sue Coggin, Fundraising Manager SRSB said “we are so grateful that Angela has chosen to undertake such an incredible activity on our behalf. SRSB’s supports over 3,600 blind and partially sighted children and adults of all ages. We are a totally independent local charity and receive no government funding therefore we rely on public support through fundraising events and donations from individuals such as Angela in order to finance the day to day costs of providing and developing our services. We are so proud of Angela, I’m just so glad I’m not jumping too!”

If you’d like to help Angela support SRSB visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Angela-Argenzio