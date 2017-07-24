Sheffield singer leading TeenStar votes ahead of competition final

Have your say

Sheffielder Katie Outram has risen to the top of the charts ahead of the TeenStar final later this month.

Katie, 11, is leading the votes ahead of the final at St Alban's, north London, on July 29.

She's gone though plenty just to make the competition. Katie auditioned days after grandmother Beverley Marper's funeral.

Mrs Marper inspired Katie to get into singing.

Katie's mother, Kelly Wood, was thrilled for her daughter to be top of the votes.

To vote for Katie in the competition, send the code TEEN22 to 84222.

Katie's siblings, 14-year-old Olivia and Lewis, eight, are her biggest fans.

"They think it's absolutely brilliant," Mrs Wood said.

Her dad, Jonathan, is also supportive.

The family may soon have a big career to follow.

She has auditions for Britain's Got Talent and The Voice Kids locked in later this year.

Katie, whose favourite singers include Adele, Birdy and Leona Lewis, has aspirations of making the big time.

"One day, I'd love to be a big star," she said.

"If I put the effort in, and the time, I think it's achievable.