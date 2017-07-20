Sheffield silversmith's work, presented to the Queen in 2015, to go on display at Buckingham Palace

Have your say

A Sheffield silversmith will have her work displayed at Buckingham Palace for tourists to see in news she described as 'too good to be true'.

Jen Ricketts' silver tealight holder, which was presented to the Queen on Her Majesty's Sheffield visit in 2015, will be part of the Royal Gifts exhibition at the palace from Saturday, July 22 to October 1.

Jen Ricketts' piece which will go on display at Buckingham Palace

The hand-pierced piece features a skyline with buildings from London and the Steel City - including Buckingham Palace, Sheffield Cathedral and Sheffield Town Hall to commemorate the Queen's Maundy Thursday visit.

She was contacted by the palace earlier this year to check her details were correct, and Miss Rickets knew something was up when she saw the piece online.

"My sister and I were looking on the web, and saw that the piece had been featured," she said.

The Richard's Road, Heeley resident is royally chuffed to have a piece on display in the exhibition.

Sheffield silversmith Jen Ricketts in her workshop

"I'm really excited actually," Miss Ricketts, 27, said.

"I can't quite believe it really. It seems too good to be true.

"I'm amazed. I feel like it's definitely a good achievement."

The work took months to create, first being hand drawn and then using a template to cut the final piece.

It was cut using a blade less than 0.6mm thick and finished using traditional silversmithing techniques.

While many may marvel at the finished piece it's the earliest stages which are most important, according to Miss Ricketts.

She said it was essential to get the design right on paper first.

"It isn't easy to change them when you start working with the silver," Miss Ricketts said.

Miss Ricketts has been based at the Persistence Works building in Brown Street, Sheffield,

Hailing from outside Helmsley in North Yorkshire, she graduated from De Montfort University in Leicester in 2011 before moving to Sheffield three-and-a-half years ago.

Miss Ricketts paid tribute to the artists in the city.

"It's such a good community of artists and silversmiths," she said.

"There's a lot of support."

Miss Ricketts will exhibit her work at Elements 3 in Edinburgh, MADE London and Craft in Focus this year.