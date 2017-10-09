Sheffield shopkeeper diagnosed with prostate cancer despite having no symptoms

A Sheffield shopkeeper has said he 'got lucky' after a routine trip to the doctors later revealed he had prostate cancer.

Mike Rodgers - a self described 'slight hypochondriac' from Chapeltown - read an article in The Star about the male cancer and despite having no symptoms, he thought he would go along to his GP as a precaution.

The 69-year-old, who runs a card and gift shop shop on Burncross Road, had extra motivation to visit his GP after hearing customers' stories of men they knew getting prostate cancer, some 10 years Mike's junior.

After returning to his GP for the second time, Mike said he felt 'numb' after hearing he had been booked in for a visit to the urology department at the Hallamshire Hospital

He said: "After further examinations, a blood test and biopsies, I was told the devastating news I had prostate cancer.

"How could I? I didn’t have any symptoms. I then had numerous scans and thankfully the cancer hadn’t spread for now."

Mike's prostate was removed at the beginning of July and he held special praise for Dr Rosario and the 'fantastic team' on H ward and the Urology department.

The shopkeeper said the dedicated hospital staff 'have added a few more years to my life'.

Mike is urging men to get checked out.

"I am telling this story because there must be many hundreds of men walking about with prostate cancer without knowing.

"I'm not calling on all men to stop what they're doing and start a mass exodus to see their GP. I just think it's important to be aware of something like this because I had none of the classic symptoms you associate with prostate cancer.

"I can understand why men might be put off - the examination is quite intrusive but if I hadn't had gone to my GP I don't know what would've happened.

"If my short story helps to save one life then my experience will have been worthwhile."