Sheffield shop which sold alcohol to kids keeps its licence

Owners of a Sheffield shop where alcohol was sold to children on three separate occasions in 12 months have been allowed to keep their licence.

A&E News on Mansfield Road, Intake, failed three test purchases in 12 months, prompting a mandatory licensing review by Sheffield Council officers.

The shop sold cider, wine and lager to South Yorkshire Police volunteers, who were aged 15, on three occasions.

Councillors on the licensing committee told the shop owners they must comply with six strict conditions or face further action.

The owners have been told a personal licence holder or someone fully trained for alcohol sales must be on the premises at all times.

They have ordered that the CCTV system must also be maintained to the standards of South Yorkshire Police.

Councillors also said all staff must be given training about age-related sales and keep the refusals log up to date. The document must also be available for inspection at all times when requested by licensing officers. Any successful challenges are to be recorded in the incident log – which must be kept on the premises at all times.

In a report submitted to Sheffield Council’s licensing committee, South Yorkshire Police also said the shop had been ‘paying paper boys in cigarettes’ – an allegation refuted by its owners.

The shop failed its first test purchase on November 4, 2015, just one month after being issued an alcohol licence.

A 15-year-old was allowed to buy three cans of Fosters at £4.23.

On July 2, 2016, the shop sold a £1.69 bottle of Carling peach cider to another 15-year-old.

The shop assistant told police she ‘had only been here a week’ and was due to be fully trained.

The same shop assistant then sold a bottle of £3 red wine to another youngster on September 30.

The staff member is understood to no longer be employed by the shop.