Sheffield shop has licence revoked after 3,500 illicit cigarettes found

A Sheffield shop that was caught hiding thousands of illegal cigarettes has had its licence revoked.

The Abbey Stop Shop on Abbeydale Road has been barred from trading following a licensing hearing.

The store was caught with thousands of illicit cigarettes hidden in a secret compartment.

More than 3,500 illicit cigarettes were found hidden in a secret compartment of a chest of drawers by trading standards officers.

The store on Abbeydale Road is no longer open under the name of the Abbey Stop Shop and is now operating as ‘Eastern European Mini Market’.

A report to councillors on the licensing committee said that on March 9, police and trading standards officers carried out an inspection at the shop.

It said: “In a store room at the rear of the shop, officers found a chest of drawers which had been carefully modified with the addition of a hidden catch.

“This catch released the top surface of the chest, allowing it to be easily moved to reveal a concealment behind the drawers. 3,560 cigarettes and five 50g packs of hand-rolling tobacco were found hidden there.

“All of the tobacco products were illicit, some being counterfeit copies of genuine brands and some procured wholly for the global trade in illicit tobacco.”

The report said licence holder Osman Kadir admitted in interview that he had built the secret compartment and had been selling illicit cigarettes. It said he was previously prosecuted for a similar offence in 2015 involving the same shop.