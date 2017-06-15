Sheffield shisha bar owner handed fine for allowing customers to smoke indoors

A business owner has been fined nearly £3,000 for allowing customers to smoke shisha pipes, despite an earlier prosecution for the same offence.

Hassan Butt, aged 21, the owner of Mint Paris Lounge on London Road, was charged with failing to prevent smoking in a smoke-free place, contrary to section 8(4) of the Health Act 2006.

Butt pleaded guilty by letter to Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was fined £1,800 for two offences with costs of £806 and a surcharge of £170 – total £2,776.

Last October, Butt pleaded guilty to failing to prevent smoking in a smoke-free place and was ordered to pay £2,327, including costs.

This follows a number of similar successful prosecutions by Sheffield City Council’s Health and Safety Enforcement Team.

Coun Bryan Lodge, cabinet member for environment and streetscene at Sheffield Council, said: “It’s disappointing that the defendant has continued to overlook the advice of our officers and allowed smoking of shisha pipes at his premises.

“As a result, he was rightly back before the courts this week. Venues must be smoke-free, and that includes shisha lounges.

“The law is clear on this and if a business is operating as a shisha café, the premises must meet the necessary requirements.

“As a council, we are committed to improving health and wellbeing in the city and will continue to inspect all licensed premises and take further action when appropriate.”