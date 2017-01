A sex attacker who struck in a Sheffield park is still being hunted by the police.

He struck in Weston Park, opposite the city's Children's Hospital, on Monday night.

His victim, a 21-year-old woman, was walking through the park between 10.35pm and 11pm when she was targeted.

Police officers sealed off the park and adjoining Crookes Valley Park while inquiries were carried out at the scene.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.