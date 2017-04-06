Sheffield set to be as hot as Ibiza this weekend as temperatures soar

Sheffield residents could be about the enjoy the hottest weekend of the year so far as temperatures soar to 19C.

The Met Office is reporting that Sheffield will sizzle at 19C on Sunday with sunny weather forecast until 10pm.

Temperatures will still reach 15C on Saturday with the sun predicted to break through the clouds at around 4pm.

The plume of hot air from the Continent will be welcome news to sun-seekers in Sheffield with mild temperatures continuing into the middle of next week.

The hot weather has prompted some bookies to slash the odds of this being this hottest ever Easter with temperatures in the south-east set to reach 23C.

The Met Office report that the hottest Easter weekend on record was on Saturday, April 23 when temperatures reached 27.8 °C at Wisley in Surrey.

Generally temperatures were between 25 °C - 27 °C across the south-east and East Anglia.