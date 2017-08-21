Sheffield set to bake in mini-heatwave this week as temperatures beat August high

Sheffield can look forward to a mini-heatwave this week as temperatures reach their highest since mid-July.

Tropical air from Hurrican Gert and an area of low pressure mean that parts of the UK could see highs of 27C, beating the current August top temperature of just under 25C.

Southern England and East Anglia will enjoy the best of the weather as cloud and rain make way for a hot and humid spell.

It's set to be warm in Sheffield as well with temperatures reaching 22C tomorrow and around 20C for the rest of the week.

But, while it's set to be warm, it won;t be too sunny with conditions instead expected to be humid and cloudy.

"We are looking at a brief warm and humid spell, especially across southern parts, over the next couple of days, cooling down towards the end of the week," said Met Office forecaster Craig Snell.

"In the sunshine on Tuesday it could potentially be 26C or 27C, so that will certainly make it the warmest day since the middle of July.

"If you are living in East Anglia and southern England it is fairly dry with the warmest temperatures.

"Elsewhere, you are probably seeing some rain at some point, especially the further north you go.

"One thing we do have to keep an eye on is the risk of heavy rain across Northern Ireland and Scotland, which could be potentially thundery at times."