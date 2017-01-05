Sheffield set for dry January weekend after low December rainfall

The driest December since 2010 is likely to be followed by a rain-free start to the new year in Sheffield.

Data recorded by the weather station at Weston Park Museum shows just 32.5mm of rain fell last month.

This was the lowest figure since 2010, when 22.7mm fell, and although that is some way above the driest December on record in 1933, when just 14.8mm of rain fell, it is still a way below the monthly average of 93mm.

The dry weather is forecast to continue through the weekend, with no rain predicted until Monday.

Low temperatures are also expected - again following the December trend - although a high of 9C on Saturday will feel a lot less chilly than last month's lowest temperature of -2.2C.

The coldest December temperature on record is -10C, from 1908.